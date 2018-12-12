Samsung to suspend operations at China mobile phone plant

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics will suspend operations at one of its mobile phone manufacturing plants in China, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Amid slumping sales and rising labor costs in China in recent years, Samsung has focused its major mobile phone investments on production facilities in Vietnam and India.

In addition to the plant in the city of Tianjin, in China’s northeast, which is being closed, Samsung has another Chinese phone factory in Huizhou, in the southern province of Guangdong.