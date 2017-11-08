FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Subsidiary of Philippines' San Miguel to raise $3 billion via share sale
#Deals - Asia
November 8, 2017 / 7:55 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Subsidiary of Philippines' San Miguel to raise $3 billion via share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The food and beverage unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) plans to raise around $3 billion through a share sale early next year.

San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc (PF.PS), which will be renamed San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc, plans a follow-on offering in February next year, San Miguel President Ramon Ang told Reuters in a text message.

The diversified conglomerate on Monday moved to transfer to Pure Foods its core brewery and alcohol assets valued at 336 billion pesos ($6.6 bln).

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

