FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology Photos
September 14, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Santander UK to build $200 million tech hub in Milton Keynes, England

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Santander UK said on Friday it would build a new technology hub in the English town of Milton Keynes, representing an investment of 150 million pounds ($196.82 million).

The proposed new site is expected to house over 5,000 staff, and replace the bank’s existing offices in the area. A planning application will be submitted for the development in 2019, Santander UK said, and subject to approval the hub is expected to open in 2022.

Nathan Bostock, Chief Executive of Santander UK, which is owned by Spain’s Banco Santander, said the announcement reflected the lender’s long-term commitment to the area.

“We want a workplace which truly reflects our culture and our vision for the future, which is based on innovation and harnessing new technology to make banking simpler and more personal for our customers,” he said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7621 pounds)

Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.