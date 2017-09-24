FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP has agreed to buy Gigya for $350 million: Israeli media
#Deals - Americas
September 24, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 24 days ago

SAP has agreed to buy Gigya for $350 million: Israeli media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - German software group SAP (SAPG.DE) has agreed to buy online customer service provider Gigya for about $350 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Gigya operates in a field known as customer identity and access management, with a digital platform it says helps companies build relationships with their customers. It is headquartered in California but its founders are from Israel, where it also has offices.

Several Israeli financial news outlets reported on the agreement. Gigya and SAP declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen

