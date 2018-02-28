SAP CEO likely top earner among German blue-chip executives

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott was awarded total 2017 benefits of 21.8 million euros ($26.7 million), according to the software maker’s compensation report, which could mean he topped the executive pay rankings at German blue-chips.

The paycheck includes multi-year variable compensation and compares with a 15.6 million euro payout a year earlier.

Carmaker Daimler’s Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche by comparison took home 13 million euros for 2017, likely making him the second-best paid German blue-chip manager.

Many German companies have not yet published their compensation reports.