DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] signed on Wednesday agreements with foreign and local companies worth at least 39 billion riyals (8 billion pounds).

FILE PHOTO: Visitors are seen at the Saudi Aramco stand at the Middle East Process Engineering Conference & Exhibition in Manama, Bahrain, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

The bulk of the memorandum of understanding agreements were part of a drive to promote local manufacturing, the company said. One agreement was also signed with drilling and oil service company Schlumberger worth 6 billion riyals.