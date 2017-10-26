NYSE chief says has not given up on Aramco IPO listing

RIYADH (Reuters) - The head of the New York Stock Exchange (ICE.N) said on Thursday he had not given up on the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco and that he was in dialogue with the kingdom’s authorities about the process.

FILE PHOTO: Thomas Farley, president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), speaks to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S. March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Asked by a reporter whether he had given up, NYSE Group President Thomas Farley replied: “No.”

At an investment conference in Riyadh he said the NYSE was talking to Saudi authorities about it but declined to elaborate.

The IPO is planned for next year on the Saudi exchange. The kingdom also wants to list it internationally but has not announced the location yet.