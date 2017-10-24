Saudi Aramco CEO says considering New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong for listing

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s chief executive said on Tuesday that domestic and international exchanges such as New York, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong have been looked at for a partial listing of the state oil giant.

Amin Nasser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aramco arrives to the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

“All detailed information is currently being reviewed by our shareholder and in due course a decision will be made about the listing venue,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told reporters at an investment conference in Riyadh.

The company has said it plans to list in 2018. Asked if a listing of the share in 2019 was a scenario under consideration, Nasser said no.