DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s fiscal deficit fell to 8.9 percent of gross domestic product this year from 12.8 percent in 2016, state news agency SPA quoted a senior finance ministry official as saying on Monday.

Yarub Abdullah al-Thunayan, the ministry’s undersecretary for communication and information, was speaking before the formal release of 2017 fiscal data and the 2018 state budget plan on Tuesday.