Saudi PIF says open to more big ticket investments like Uber
October 25, 2017 / 8:06 AM / a day ago

Saudi PIF says open to more big ticket investments like Uber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The head of Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that the vehicle was open to investing in more big ticket investments like U.S. ride services company Uber [UBER.UL].

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Asked whether to expect more big ticket investments like this, Public Investment Fund (PIF) Managing Director Yasir Al Rumayyan told reporters: “Yes, we are open to everything.”

He was speaking on the second day of a major investment conference in the capital Riyadh. Last year PIF invested $3.5 billion in Uber.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Writing by Sylvia Westall, Editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
