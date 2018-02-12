FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Saudi orders inventory of delayed payments to private sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has ordered an inventory of all delayed payments to the private sector, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing a royal decree.

The decree urged a quick resolution of outstanding payments.

It will also establish a committee headed by the trade and investment minister in charge of gathering data on payment delays to private sector contractors.

The committee will look into reasons for the delays and come up with solutions for speedy repayment.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; editing by John Stonestreet

