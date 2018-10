DUBAI (Reuters) - Deals signed at the Riyadh Future Investment Initiative conference reached a total value of $56 billion, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Thursday.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses the gathering during India Energy Forum in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

“There were more than 25 deals signed worth $56 billion,” Al Falih said in remarks carried by state TV al-Ekhbariya, adding that American companies accounted for most of the deals signed in the conference.