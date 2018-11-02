Israeli official says Khashoggi death 'despicable', but Iran greater challenge

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli official broke on Friday with his government’s reticence on last month’s killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling it “despicable” but describing Israel as more concerned with cementing Gulf ties in its struggle against Iran.

In his remarks to Tel Aviv radio station 102 FM, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz did not explicitly say whether his views were those of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.