Arts
November 2, 2018 / 8:50 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Israeli official says Khashoggi death 'despicable', but Iran greater challenge

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli official broke on Friday with his government’s reticence on last month’s killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling it “despicable” but describing Israel as more concerned with cementing Gulf ties in its struggle against Iran.

In his remarks to Tel Aviv radio station 102 FM, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz did not explicitly say whether his views were those of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Reporting by Dan Williams and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.