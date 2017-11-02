FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Energy Minister Falih says concerned about Asia's future energy security
#Business News
November 2, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 2 days ago

Saudi Energy Minister Falih says concerned about Asia's future energy security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that he was worried about future energy security, especially in Asia, because of strong demand growth, and reiterated his country’s support for a global oil supply cut pact ahead of an OPEC meeting later this month.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the opening of Baghdad International Exhibition, Baghdad, Iraq October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

“I am concerned about future energy security – especially in Asia, where demand is rising much faster than the industrialized economies. Without the higher investment levels... energy security may be fatally compromised,” Falih said in a speech in Bangkok.

Falih said the oil market’s supply and demand balances continued to tighten and global oil inventories are falling, while compliance with the OPEC-led pact to curb supplies has been “excellent”.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets next on Nov. 30 in Vienna.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
