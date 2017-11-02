Suntory Beverage, PepsiCo to form Thai soft drinks JV

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd (2587.T) said on Thursday it has agreed to set up in Thailand a soft drink joint venture with PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) in March, as it looks to expand in the Southeast Asian country.

Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Japanese company will buy 51 percent of shares in International Beverage, PepsiCo’s Thai beverage business, for around 33 billion yen ($289.63 million), it said in a statement.

The deal will have no effect on Suntory Beverage’s earnings for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, it added.