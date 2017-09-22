FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada securities watchdog to review cyber security after SEC hack
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyber Crime
September 21, 2017 / 6:48 PM / a month ago

Canada securities watchdog to review cyber security after SEC hack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - An umbrella group representing each of Canada’s provincial securities regulators said on Thursday it will conduct an additional cyber security review after a breach at Wall Street’s top regulator.

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) said in response to queries that its regular reviews on national systems and data have found no evidence of its systems being compromised.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday that cyber criminals may have used information stolen from its corporate disclosure database in 2016 to make illicit trades.

The CSA manages and maintains national systems including SEDAR, Canada’s equivalent of the SEC’s EDGAR filing system for corporate disclosures.

The CSA declined to say if it was in touch with the SEC.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.