Canada securities watchdog to review cyber security after SEC hack

TORONTO (Reuters) - An umbrella group representing each of Canada’s provincial securities regulators said on Thursday it will conduct an additional cyber security review after a breach at Wall Street’s top regulator.

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) said in response to queries that its regular reviews on national systems and data have found no evidence of its systems being compromised.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday that cyber criminals may have used information stolen from its corporate disclosure database in 2016 to make illicit trades.

The CSA manages and maintains national systems including SEDAR, Canada’s equivalent of the SEC’s EDGAR filing system for corporate disclosures.

The CSA declined to say if it was in touch with the SEC.