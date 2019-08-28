Deals - Americas
August 28, 2019 / 2:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senvion says received no bids for entire business, layoffs from September

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bankrupt German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion said on Wednesday is that has not been successful in finding a buyer for all of its turbine business, and that layoffs are expected to occur from September.

“We are now close to having a solution for significant core parts of the business,” Chief Executive Yves Rannou said in a statement, adding that the company had the means to keep afloat until the M&A process is concluded.

Creditors will be allowed to vote on the investor concepts at a 10 September gathering, Senvion said.

After an original end-June deadline for final bids was dropped, Senvion agreed with lenders to extend loans so it could continue negotiations with potential buyers.

Senvion shares were down 43% at 1423 GMT.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
