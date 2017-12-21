FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sequoia looks to raise about $6 billion for new fund: Recode
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
December 21, 2017 / 4:41 AM / in 5 days

Sequoia looks to raise about $6 billion for new fund: Recode

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Silicon Valley venture capital giant Sequoia Capital is in the early stages of raising $5 billion to $6 billion for a third global growth fund, Recode reported.

The venture capital firm is looking to raise more money in the wake of disruption from SoftBank's $100 billion vision fund, Recode added. bit.ly/2kvHkJx

Reuters had earlier reported that Sequoia’s China arm was looking to raise $1.5 billion or more for a yuan-denominated fund.

Sequoia’s previous fund in the series had invested in companies like Airbnb, Stripe and Toutiao.

Sequoia Capital did not comment on the report.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.