FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ECN Capital to buy Service Finance for C$410 million
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 8, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 2 months ago

ECN Capital to buy Service Finance for C$410 million

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO) said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in cash.

ECN Capital offers financial services to rail and commercial aviation markets, while privately held Service Finance Holdings lends for home improvement projects in the United States.

Toronto-based ECN Capital sold its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group (PNC.N) in February for about $1.25 billion in cash.

Founded in 2004, Florida-based Service Finance originates and services prime and super-prime installment contracts to finance home improvement projects.

ECN Capital, with over $4.6 billion assets under management, said the acquisition will be immediately add to adjusted earnings per share and is expected to close in the third quarter.

BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital served as ECN Capital's financial advisers, while Baker & Hostetler LLP was the legal counsel.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.