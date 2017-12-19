FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shire's Hunter syndrome drug fails late-stage study
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
December 19, 2017 / 12:32 PM / a day ago

Shire's Hunter syndrome drug fails late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shire Plc’s experimental treatment for children with Hunter syndrome and cognitive impairment failed to meet the main and secondary goals of a late-stage clinical trial.

The trial evaluated the efficacy of Shire’s treatment, SHP609, based on changes in cognition between children treated with the drug and those on a placebo, the London-listed drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Hunter syndrome is a rare, inherited metabolic disorder that mainly affects males. About two in every three patients are also affected with progressive cognitive impairment.

SHP609 is being tested in combination with Elaprase, Shire’s existing drug that treats Hunter syndrome but not cognitive impairment.

Elaprase continues to be an important medication for patients with Hunter syndrome and is unaffected by Tuesday’s results, Shire said.

Shire shares fell more than 1 percent after the news but recovered to trade slightly higher by 1300 GMT. Its U.S.-listed shares fell marginally in premarket trading.

Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.