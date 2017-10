An Apotheke (pharmacy) logo is seen outside a pharmacy in Vienna, Austria, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German online pharmacy Shop Apotheke (SAEG.DE) said on Friday it is currently not in talks to be bought by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), denying an earlier report by trade publication Apotheke Adhoc.