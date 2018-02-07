Two dead after Sibanye-Stillwater's South African mine collapse

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Two workers were killed after a section of Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof gold mine in South Africa collapsed on Wednesday, the company said, a week after more that 1,000 workers were stuck underground at another of its mines in the country.

Production was halted at the affected area pending an investigation into the incident by Sibanye-Stillwater and government officials, the company said.

The more than 1,000 workers stuck underground had been trapped after a power failure at the company’s Beatrix gold mine. They were rescued after being stuck underground for more than 24 hours.