Shell to acquire 43.8 percent interest in Silicon Ranch
January 15, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Shell to acquire 43.8 percent interest in Silicon Ranch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Monday it would acquire a 43.8 percent stake in the solar company Silicon Ranch Corp from investment manager Partners Group, as part of its new energies power portfolio.

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015. Picture taken January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Shell said it has signed another agreement with the privately held company, which provides it the chance to raise its stake in Silicon Ranch after 2021.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this year, the company said.

Reporting by Divya Grover in BengaluruEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
