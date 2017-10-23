FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines
Abe may have won election, but many don't want him as PM
Abe may have won election, but many don't want him as PM
HCL Tech second-quarter profit rises, beats estimates
HCL Tech second-quarter profit rises, beats estimates
October 23, 2017 / 6:43 PM / a day ago

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore’s prime minister.

The airline (SIAL.SI) said last week it would finalize the order during the visit as part of its bid to modernize its fleet over the next decade. Airlines typically receive discounts on jet orders, and the deal is estimated to be closer to $6.5 billion in value.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

