United States charges man accused in leak of Singapore HIV data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Authorities in the United States have charged a man accused of leaking information on thousands of HIV victims in Singapore with possession and unlawful transfer of stolen documents.

Mikhy Farrera-Brochez was deported last year from the wealthy Asian city state after serving a prison sentence for numerous drug-related and fraud offences, including lying about his own HIV status.

In January, Singapore’s health ministry said Brochez had disclosed online the personal information, from names and identity numbers to addresses, of 5,400 citizens diagnosed with HIV up to January 2013, and of 8,800 foreigners diagnosed up to December 2011.

“The criminal complaint alleges that Farrera-Brochez illegally possessed and intended to distribute data containing sensitive medical and other identifying information,” the U.S. Attorney’s office of the eastern district of Kentucky said on Friday.

“While living in the eastern district of Kentucky, Farrera-Brochez sent links to the data from his e-mail account to several news outlets. He also sent e-mails to several government officials in Singapore containing links,” it said in a statement on its website.

Brochez will next appear in court on Feb 27, it added.

Reuters could not immediately reach Brochez to seek comment.