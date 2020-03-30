Singapore, Japanese companies join to explore hydrogen as energy source

(Reuters) - Five companies from Singapore and two from Japan have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore hydrogen as a low-carbon alternative to power Singapore’s energy future, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Under the MoU, Singapore’s PSA Corporation, Jurong Port Pte Ltd, City Gas Pte Ltd, Sembcorp Industries and Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd, will develop ways to utilize hydrogen as a green energy source alongside Japan’s Chiyoda Corp and Mitsubishi Corp, the statement said.

The collaboration involves the research and development of technologies related to the importation, transportation and storage of hydrogen.

The companies will study the feasibility of using Chiyoda’s ‘SPERA Hydrogen’, Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier technology for the transportation of hydrogen in chemical tankers at normal temperature and pressure levels, the release said.