The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016.

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-biggest memory chip maker, rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday morning after Apple Inc delivered surprisingly upbeat earnings.

Apple reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, buoyed by better-than-expected sales of its iPhones ahead of the smartphone's 10th-anniversary edition launch later this year.