LONDON (Reuters) - A proposal by U.S. cable giant Comcast (CMCSA.O) to buy Sky (SKYB.L) is a commercial matter for the companies, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

Comcast offered to buy Sky for $31 billion in an unsolicited approach, taking on Rupert Murdoch’s Fox and Bob Iger’s Walt Disney in the battle for Europe’s biggest pay-TV group.