February 27, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Comcast will ask Brussels to examine proposed offer for Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) will ask regulators in Brussels to look at its proposed $31 billion offer for Sky (SKYB.L) after it made an approach to the British company, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

The U.S. cable group confirmed its interest in Sky earlier on Tuesday and said the move, which did not constitute a firm offer, was designed to start the regulatory process because it sees a narrow window in which it can secure a takeover, before Rupert Murdoch’s Fox (FOXA.O) seals its bid for Sky.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

