The Sky logo is seen on an advertising wrap on a bus in west London, Britain June 29, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will update parliament on Thursday on the next steps in Twenty-First Century Fox's bid for European pay-TV group Sky, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.

Media minister Karen Bradley said last month she was minded to refer the deal for a lengthy investigation, saying it risked giving media mogul Rupert Murdoch too much influence over the news agenda.