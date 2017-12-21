Slovenia to borrow at least 2.2 billion euros in 2018

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia will next year borrow at least 2.2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) to cover its budget needs, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

New borrowing could reach up to 6.3 billion euros next year as the country may also prefinance debt that will mature in 2019 and 2020, it added.

“The actual amount of prefinancing will ... depend upon conditions on the financial markets in 2018 and the expected conditins in 2019,” it added.