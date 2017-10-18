Snap and NBCUniversal launch studio to produce shows for Snapchat

(Reuters) - Snap Inc, parent company of messaging and video app Snapchat, and NBCUniversal launched a joint venture studio on Tuesday to produce scripted shows and other genres to air on Snapchat.

FILE PHOTO - A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO, in New York City, New York, U.S. on March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The two companies have already produced at least three shows for Snapchat in an effort to reach more viewers as mobile audiences continue to grow, including a daily news show called “Stay Tuned” and an entertainment show from E! network called “The Rundown.”

Financial details were not disclosed. NBCUniversal, part of Comcast Corp, made a $500 million investment in Snap as part of the company’s initial public offering in March.

Lauren Anderson, previously senior vice president of primetime programming at NBC who oversaw the hit shows “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” will be chief content officer of the new studio, the companies said.

The new studio’s first deal is with Donut Studios, founded by brothers Mark and Jay Duplass, who have produced and acted in shows like HBO’s “Togetherness” and “Room 104.”

Snap and NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

The companies said NBC Sports will continue a partnership with Snapchat and Buzzfeed to create videos on Discover during the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. The partnership’s previous Snapchat videos during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro garnered more than 2 billion views.

In August, Snap said the “Stay Tuned” news show drew more than 29 million unique total viewers since its launch in July, and that more than 40 percent of viewers watched the show at least three days a week, showing potential for publishers to reach younger audiences on Snapchat.