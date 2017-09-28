FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen names ex-French air force general as chief security officer
September 28, 2017 / 2:58 PM / in 19 days

SocGen names ex-French air force general as chief security officer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view shows the logo on the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, September 6, 2017. Picture taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Societe Generale has appointed former air force general Antoine Creux as its chief security officer, a new job created to shore up the bank’s defenses against cyber and other risks.

Banks generally have more robust cyber defenses than other sectors because of the sensitive nature of their industry. But ageing technology and banks’ attractiveness to hackers means they are often targets.

It is common among French companies to appoint former police or military officers to security-related jobs. However, SocGen is the first among the country’s biggest banks to create such an over-arching role.

Creux has spent his entire 38-year career with the French defense ministry. He became chief inspector of the armed services in 2015.

“In a time of increasing challenges in terms of safety for assets, individuals and information systems, his mission will be to ensure that Societe Generale continues to adopt the most appropriate strategic and operational answers to protect the Group’s assets,” the bank said in a statement.

Creux will also join the bank’s management committee.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Mark Potter

