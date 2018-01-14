FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Softbank says listing of mobile unit an option; no decision made
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China absence looms over Canada meeting on North Korea
Asia
China absence looms over Canada meeting on North Korea
End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
Technology
End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
January 14, 2018 / 11:31 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Softbank says listing of mobile unit an option; no decision made

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Monday that a listing of its core mobile-phone subsidiary Softbank Corp was an option as part of its capital strategy but that no such decision had been made.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

    The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that SoftBank was planning to list the unit in Tokyo and overseas as early as this spring, a move that could raise some 2 trillion yen ($18 billion).

    SoftBank said in a statement that “we are always studying various capital strategy options. The listing of SoftBank Corp. shares is one such option, but no decision has been made to officially proceed with this course.”

    Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Richard Pullin

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.