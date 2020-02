FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to borrow up to 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) from 16 financial domestic and foreign institutions using part of its stake in telco SoftBank Corp as collateral.

The loan will be used to boost the group’s cash on hand and for general business purposes, a company spokeswoman said.