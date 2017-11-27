FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan insurer Sompo sets up fintech base in Tel Aviv
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
TOP NEWS
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
No change in Pakistan behaviour despite tough line: U.S. general
Pakistan
No change in Pakistan behaviour despite tough line: U.S. general
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists as sophistication grows
Technology
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists as sophistication grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 27, 2017 / 5:19 AM / 2 days ago

Japan insurer Sompo sets up fintech base in Tel Aviv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Property-and-casualty insurer Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T) has set up a fintech hub in Israel, becoming the first Japanese insurer to do so in a country where it hopes to tap local expertise in digital and cyber-security technologies.

Sompo, one of Japan’s top three property-and-casualty insurers, is also looking for opportunities to tie up with or invest in Israeli start-ups with innovative technologies in areas such as agriculture and life sciences, company officials told Reuters on Monday.

The new fintech base, in Tel Aviv, was set up this month, they said. Sompo already has similar bases in Tokyo and Silicon Valley, where it is looking for start-ups in the fields of artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IOT) - or computing devices embedded in everyday objects.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.