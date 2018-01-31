FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
January 31, 2018

South Korea doesn't intend to shut down virtual coin trading: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Thursday said the government has no plans to shut down cryptocurrency trading, affirming market speculation that authorities won’t go as far as China, which has blocked virtual coin platforms.

Questioned by a lawmaker on the government’s plans to regulate the market, Kim Dong-yeon said “there is no intention to ban or suppress cryptocurrency (market).”

“Regulating exchanges is (the government)’s immediate task,” Kim said.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Shin-hyung Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
