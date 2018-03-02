South Korea expected to nominate new BOK chief next Monday: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to nominate a new central bank chief next Monday, domestic news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing a presidential official.

FILE PHOTO: Short Track Speed Skating Events - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's 1500m - Gangneung Ice Arena - Gangneung, South Korea - February 17, 2018 - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in attends. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

The official said it is likely that Moon would announce nominee for the next Bank of Korea governor on March 5, according to Yonhap.

Current BOK governor Lee Ju-yeol’s term ends on March 31. He chaired his last monetary policy decision meeting for the term this week, at which the bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

