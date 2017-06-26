South Korea economy to see mild improvement this year: central bank

FILE PHOTO: A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's economy is expected to see gradual improvement this year thanks to manufacturing and services, the country's central bank said in a regular report on regional growth on Monday.

The overall pace of economic growth had improved slightly in most regions of the country during the April-June period, according to an assessment from the Bank of Korea's 15 regional offices nationwide.

Manufacturing is forecast to steadily improve in coming months due to higher shipments of semiconductors, display and petrochemical products, while services will gain from an increase in inbound tourists and freight, the report said.