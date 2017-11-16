FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's FX deposits mark biggest-ever jump in October
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 16, 2017 / 3:08 AM / a day ago

South Korea's FX deposits mark biggest-ever jump in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Foreign currency deposits in South Korean banks at end-October rose briskly from September, posting the biggest-ever monthly jump as exporters lifted their dollar holdings, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

Total foreign exchange deposits increased by $9.62 billion to $73.28 billion as of end-October from $63.66 billion in September, the BOK said in a statement.

Deposits denominated in U.S. dollars rose $7.82 billion to $62.47 billion for the month, which accounted for 85.2 percent of the total foreign exchange deposits.

South Korea’s exports boom continued in October, marking 12 consecutive months of growth, thanks to soaring sales of memory chips, the trade ministry said earlier this month.

Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.