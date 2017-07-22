FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
South Korea parliament OKs extra 11 trillion won budget as Moon eyes more jobs
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
Editor's Picks
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 22, 2017 / 4:22 AM / 19 days ago

South Korea parliament OKs extra 11 trillion won budget as Moon eyes more jobs

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's parliament on Saturday approved the government's supplementary budget, giving President Moon Jae-in an early victory in his push to create jobs and boost economic growth since he came to power in May.

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic and opposition parties agreed to approved the bill at a revised 11 trillion won ($9.84 billion), bringing the government's total spending to 410.1 trillion won for this year, the nation's finance ministry said in a statement.

The stimulus package will focus on creating social service jobs and will provide subsidies for maternity leave and for elderly people needing medical care.

South Korea's economy, Asia's fourth-largest, has been picking up momentum this year thanks to a revival in exports growth as global demand has steadily improved.

Domestic consumption, however, has lagged external demand for South Korean goods, and Moon is banking on the extra fiscal impulse to help boost household income.

The economy grew 2.8 percent last year, and the government estimates the extra spending will lift growth by 0.2 percentage point this year, which could prompt it to raise the 2017 forecast from the current 2.6 percent.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.