FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea September department store sales rebound from Aug
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Commentary
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Business
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 29, 2017 / 2:08 AM / in a day

South Korea September department store sales rebound from Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s department store sales in September rose at the fastest pace in 11 months, trade ministry data showed on Sunday, as demand rose ahead of the annual Chuseok holiday.

A woman is silhouetted against a department store at Apgujeong luxury shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Combined sales last month at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co climbed 4.9 percent in September from a year earlier, reversing a 0.8 percent decline in August.

September’s rise was the fastest since a 6.0 percent jump in October 2016.

Retail sales tend to rise as consumers ramp up purchases of gifts and food before the annual Chuseok holiday, which fell on the week of Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.

A breakdown showed sales of nearly all product categories at department stores increased in September, across food and apparel.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.