FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin says Russian satellite launch failures being investigated
Sections
Featured
India likens cryptocurrencies to 'Ponzi scheme', issues caution
Technology
India likens cryptocurrencies to 'Ponzi scheme', issues caution
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Science News
December 28, 2017 / 12:02 PM / in 2 days

Kremlin says Russian satellite launch failures being investigated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was analyzing its space sector after two failed satellite launches in as many months.

FILE PHOTO: The Souyz-2 spacecraft with Meteor-M satellite and 18 additional small satellites launches from Russia's new Vostochny cosmodrome, near the town of Tsiolkovsky in Amur region, Russia November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A spokeswoman for Russia’s space corporation Energiya confirmed on Thursday that Moscow had lost contact with Angola’s first national telecoms satellite, AngoSat-1, which was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome on Tuesday.

That followed an incident last month when Russia lost contact with a newly-launched weather satellite - the Meteor-M - after it blasted off from the new Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East.

“The situation is being analyzed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters, when asked if structural changes in Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, might be needed.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, in charge of the space industry, said on Wednesday that November’s failed launch of the 2.6 billion-rouble ($44.95 million) weather satellite was due to an embarrassing programming error.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.