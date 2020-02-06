Musk's SpaceX plans IPO for Starlink business

(Reuters) - Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to list its space internet venture, Starlink, but not for several years, a company official told Reuters on Thursday.
This comes at a time when e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is planning its own voyage into space. The company plans to build a network of over 3,000 satellites to provide high-speed internet through its Project Kuiper.
Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported the possibility of Starlink going public, citing Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell.
“Right now, we are a private company, but Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public,” the report quoted Shotwell saying at a private investor event in Miami.
Musk said last year Starlink was an important new revenue stream for his California-based Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
The company’s so-called Starlink constellation is a planned network of up to 30,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit intended to beam broadband internet globally.
In May, SpaceX launched the first batch of 60 small satellites for Starlink internet service.
(This story corrects spelling in paragraph 2 to “Kuiper” from “Juniper”)
