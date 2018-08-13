FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Hundreds injured as Spanish festival platform collapses into sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Hundreds of people were hurt, five seriously, when a wooden platform collapsed at a seaside music festival in northwestern Spain on Sunday night, state television RTVE reported.

There were no reports of any fatalities from the incident which broadcaster Radio Galega said left 266 people injured at the O Marisquino festival in Vigo, a town in the Galicia region.

Vigo’s mayor Abel Caballero said the platform that collapsed just before midnight was 30 meters long and 10 meters wide.

“There were loads, I mean loads of people” on the boardwalk, one witness told RTVE.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

