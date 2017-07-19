Spanish police recover 3 stolen Francis Bacon paintings

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police recovered three of five paintings by Irish-born artist Francis Bacon that were stolen from a Madrid home in 2015, they said on Wednesday.

The paintings were estimated to be worth more than 25 million euros ($29 million).

Three people were arrested in January in connection with the thefts after police raided homes in the Madrid region and seized arms, safe-cracking manuals and oxy-fuel cylinders used for cutting metal.

Police gave no more details on the recovered art works.