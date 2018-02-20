Monetary policy normalization must go hand in hand with economic recovery: Spain economy minister

MADRID (Reuters) - The normalization of monetary policy in the euro zone must go hand in hand with economic recovery, Spanish Economy Minister and soon-to-be European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

De Guindos was chosen to take over from Portugal’s Vitor Constancio as the ECB’s second in command in June by euro zone finance ministers on Monday.

“The normalization has to be accompanied by economic recovery, in a parallel manner,” he said during the conference, but declined to be drawn on specific monetary policy questions.