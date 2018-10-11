Death toll from floods rises to 12 on Spanish island of Mallorca

MADRID (Reuters) - Two people were found dead in a flood-ravaged area of Mallorca on Thursday, emergency services said, bringing to at least 12 the number of people killed after heavy rain hit the popular Spanish tourist island on Tuesday.

A resident walks through debris as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Emergency services were searching for a Spanish boy who is still missing.

The bodies of a man and a woman were recovered near the eastern town of Arta, close to the place where a car belonging to a missing German couple was found earlier, local emergency services said on Twitter.

Video footage showed rescuers combing through brown water and foliage, and Mallorca-born tennis star Rafael Nadal sweeping away mud and water from a building in the town of Sant Llorenc.