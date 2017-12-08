Spark NZ expects to roll out 5G in next few years

(Reuters) - New Zealand telecommunications company Spark New Zealand said on Friday its plans for a fifth-generation network (5G) are progressing well and it expects to roll it out within the “next few years.”

5G is expected to provide faster speeds and response times than today’s 4G LTE network, with the potential to connect at least 100 billion devices.

The company is not yet in a position to provide a definite time frame for launching 5G, it added in a statement.