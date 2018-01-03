FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spectrum Brands mulls sale of George Foreman, Rayovac brands
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
January 3, 2018 / 11:57 AM / in 2 days

Spectrum Brands mulls sale of George Foreman, Rayovac brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holding Inc said on Wednesday it is exploring strategic options, including a sale, for its unit that sells brands such as George Foreman cookware and Rayovac batteries.

The company’s global battery and appliances unit, which also includes Remington grooming products and Black & Decker home appliances, accounted for about 40 percent of overall sales in fiscal year 2017.

The company, which has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, said it had received inquiries from prospective buyers and was in talks with many of them.

Spectrum said a transaction would help it to reduce debt and focus on higher margin brands in its four remaining businesses - hardware & home improvement, auto care, pet supplies and home & garden.

The Middleton, Wisconsin based company’s shares have fallen 10.6 percent over the last year.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.